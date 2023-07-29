United Airlines adding direct flights from BTR for LSU away games

BATON ROUGE - United Airlines announced it is adding direct flights to select cities for college football fans, including several LSU games Friday.

The airline announced the direct flights for three LSU away games, including LSU versus Florida State on Sept. 3, LSU at Ole Miss on Sept. 30 and LSU at Alabama on Nov. 4.

Direct flights to Baton Rouge are also available for LSU home games against Arkansas on Sept. 23 and Auburn on Oct. 14.

Football fans can book flights online now.