United adds flights for LSU fans; one nonstop flight could get you to the biggest game of the season

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - United Airlines is adding direct flights for some of the biggest college games of the 2025 football season, including one that LSU fans can look forward to. 

United is adding a nonstop flight flight from Baton Rouge to Birmingham for the Nov. 8 LSU game against Alabama. 

Additionally, any LSU fans who may be out of state can find a flight from Bentonville to Baton Rouge for the Nov. 15 LSU home game against Arkansas. 

Tickets for these flights and others are on sale through United's website

