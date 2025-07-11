82°
United adds flights for LSU fans; one nonstop flight could get you to the biggest game of the season
BATON ROUGE - United Airlines is adding direct flights for some of the biggest college games of the 2025 football season, including one that LSU fans can look forward to.
United is adding a nonstop flight flight from Baton Rouge to Birmingham for the Nov. 8 LSU game against Alabama.
Additionally, any LSU fans who may be out of state can find a flight from Bentonville to Baton Rouge for the Nov. 15 LSU home game against Arkansas.
Tickets for these flights and others are on sale through United's website.
