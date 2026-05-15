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Unidentified floating camp found near Charenton Bridge in St. Mary Parish
ST. MARY PARISH — A camp was found floating near the Charenton Bridge in the Bayou Teche with no registration or identification numbers on it.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to track down the owner. Anyone who recognizes the camp is asked to send a private message to the sheriff's office.
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The sheriff's office is also asking people to share the post to help find the owner.
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