Unidentified driver killed in fiery Covington crash on I-12 Sunday

7 hours 59 minutes ago Monday, December 19 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - A person was killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning. 

According to state police, the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. A Nissan and an International were both driving on I-12 when, for reasons reportedly still under investigation, the Nissan "became disabled ... with no lights on." The International hit the back of the Nissan, and the Nissan became fully engulfed in flames, killing the yet-unidentified driver. 

The driver of the Nissan was unrestrained when the crash happened, and a toxicology sample was taken. 

The driver of the International was properly restrained and not intoxicated. 

