Uncertainty surrounding future of Gotcha bikes in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - You may have seen the blue Gotcha bikes sitting untouched at one of many locations around the city of Baton Rouge.

A light on a screen near the handlebars indicates the bikes are available, but there's a question of how long that will be the case. The electric bikes were first introduced to Baton Rouge in 2019 as part of a strategic plan to make the city's roadways safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

“We haven’t had any official word about the bikes either staying or leaving," President and C.E.O. of Visit Baton Rouge, Paul Arrigo, said.

Recent reports say the bike-sharing company over the Gotcha bikes, called Bolt Mobility, has mysteriously ceased operations in many major U.S. cities. A spokesperson for Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome's office says the city-parish spent more than $106,000 on infrastructure for bike-sharing.

That means, if Bolt Mobility did decide to cease operations in Baton Rouge, another company could easily fill the gap left behind.

"The operator of the Bolt Bike Share Program in Baton Rouge has assured us they will continue to offer bike share services for the time being. In the meantime, City-Parish continues to work with the many partners who helped to launch our bike share program, including LSU, Southern University, Baton Rouge Area Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation, and Baton Rouge General to continue to develop long term, sustainable strategies that will increase transportation access for all of our residents," the city-parish said in a statement Monday.

Click here to find a list of locations where the Gotcha bikes are available.