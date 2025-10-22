U.S. Supreme Court declines to hear discrimination case toward St. James Parish residents

CONVENT — A lawsuit challenging industrial expansion in St. James Parish is being returned to local court after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from parish officials on Monday.

The justices' decision clears the way for proceedings to continue.

RISE St. James Executive Assistant Director, Shamyra Lavigne-Davey, said the fight is not over and, as it heads back to the lower court, they are hoping to hold parish officials accountable.

“This is a step towards us being heard. It is a step towards some change happening,” Lavigne-Davey said.

In 2023, a lawsuit was filed by RISE St James, Inclusive Louisiana, and Mount Triumph Baptist Church against parish officials, accusing officials of intentionally approving industrial plants that pollute black neighborhoods.

A federal judge threw the case out, saying residents missed a deadline.

Earlier this year, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the case should be heard because there's no statute of limitations on discrimination if it is still being impacted.

“They’re not taking into account the whole picture whenever they’re making these decisions, and they try to hide behind we only did this far, but it’s not on us,” Lavigne-Davey said.

Davey said the fight is not over and is counting on others to join in, saying pollution affects everyone.

“Pollution moves, it's not stagnant, and the wind blows over your house and your water comes from the river just like ours does," Lavigne-Davey said. "It’s not just an 'us' issue. It’s just not an 'our' issue. It’s an all of us issue.”

Lavigne-Davey said a court date has yet to be set. Parish officials said they likely wouldn't comment ahead of a trial.