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George Watts Road in Livingston closed due to collapsed culvert

3 hours 26 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, June 13 2026 Jun 13, 2026 June 13, 2026 10:30 AM June 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — George Watts Road was closed following an emergency road closure from the Livingston Parish Government on Friday evening. 

Officials said a collapsed culvert in the roadway caused the closure. Parish crews are evaluating the damage and determining a plan for repairs.

Drivers in the area should use alternate routes and avoid barricades near the road. 

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Livingston Parish Government officials will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

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