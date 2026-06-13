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George Watts Road in Livingston closed due to collapsed culvert
LIVINGSTON — George Watts Road was closed following an emergency road closure from the Livingston Parish Government on Friday evening.
Officials said a collapsed culvert in the roadway caused the closure. Parish crews are evaluating the damage and determining a plan for repairs.
Drivers in the area should use alternate routes and avoid barricades near the road.
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Livingston Parish Government officials will provide updates as more information becomes available.
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