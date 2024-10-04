76°
U.S. passport processing times are faster

By: CNN NewSource

The state department says the typical processing time for passports is now 4-6 weeks.  The previous time estimate given was 6-8 weeks, and during the pandemic, the estimated wait time was up to 18 weeks.  

Keep in mind, the clock starts ticking when the state department receives your application and ends when they send it out. 

If you are renewing your passport, you can now file your paperwork online. 

The processing time for expedited passports hasn't changed; it's still 2-3 weeks. 

