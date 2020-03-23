U.S. futures indicate yet another rough week for stocks

Disagreements regarding the extensive stimulus package, which is expected to navigate American through the coarse waters of the coronavirus pandemic, now seems to be the reason U.S. stock futures fell on Monday.

As Democratic and Republican leaders continued to feud regarding the package, Dow (INDU) futures fell more than 900 points on Sunday evening, hitting a 5% decline that triggered a maximum allowable limit, or "limit down." This halted futures from falling further.

CNN reports that they rebounded and were last down around 600 points.

S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq (COMP) futures were down as much as 5%, but also recovered and are down 3.15% and 2.74%, respectively.