U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grants lease for new outpatient clinic in St. George
ST. GEORGE — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy announced on Friday that the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded a lease for a new community-based outpatient clinic in Baton Rouge.
According to Cassidy, the new clinic will feature over 100,000 square feet of clinical space, allowing the Department of Veterans Affairs to consolidate and expand upon the care currently provided at the Baton Rouge South and North Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.
"This new clinic will help veterans in the Capital Region heal from the wounds of war," Cassidy said. "It helps to honor the promise America makes to serve those who risked their lives for us.
The new clinic is expected to open in 2029 on Pecue Lane.
