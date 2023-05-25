Latest Weather Blog
U-High student reported missing in the Bahamas after going overboard during boat ride
BATON ROUGE - A University Lab School student was reported missing in the Bahamas after he reportedly went overboard during a nighttime boat ride.
Sources say the teen is a high school senior who was staying with other students at a resort. Students and parents gathered at the campus late Thursday morning, identifying the student as Cameron Robbins.
The teenager reportedly went overboard sometime Wednesday night, and the boat stayed in the area for hours while the Coast Guard searched the area. Details on how the teen ended up in the water were not immediately available.
A school spokesperson said U-High was aware of the situation and is monitoring it from Baton Rouge.
WBRZ contacted the U.S. embassy in the Bahamas, which confirmed there was an ongoing search but could not provide any further details.
This is a developing story.
