U-High brings home district title clinching win over Madison Prep

BATON ROUGE - The U-High Cubs survived a defensive showdown with the Madison Prep Chargers to win the 6-3A district title with a 14-8 win on Friday night in week nine of the high school football season.

In what was expected to be a high-scoring affair, Andy Martin's Cubs pitched a second-half shutout of the visiting Chargers and scored the games lone offensive touchdown to tie the game at 8-8 in the third quarter.

An interception by Cubs defensive back Lorenzo Cooper of Charger quarterback Landon Johnson proved to be the game winner as Cooper raced sixty yards for the pick six and a 14-8 lead for the Cubs.

Johnson had broken the scoring drought in the first half with a 65 yard punt return and the Chargers converted the two point attempt to lead it 8-0.

The Cubs however came out of the halftime locker room with an intention to run the ball and it worked as they leaned on the Chargers to march down the field and convert on a Ethan McGlynn touchdown toss to Lawson Dixon to even up the game in the third.