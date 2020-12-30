Tyrese Gibson and wife, Samantha Lee, announce split

As 2020 draws to a close, so has the nearly four year marriage between a world famous entertainer and a renowned social worker.

According to CNN, model turned actor/singer/producer Tyrese Gibson took to social media to announce that he and his wife, Samantha Lee, are divorcing.

Gibson shared the news on his Instagram account Tuesday.

In a caption on a photo showing Gibson kissing his wife on the cheek he wrote that the couple had "decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives."

"After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce," the caption read. "Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents."

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and became parents to their now two-year-old daughter, Soraya.

They feel "blessed" and "deeply grateful" for their relationship and Gibson noted "Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it's a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else."

"We truly have so much love & respect for each other," he wrote. "We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually."

Gibson also later posted a video compilation of their family accompanied by a song that appeared to be about his wife whom he referred to in the caption as "the love of my life."