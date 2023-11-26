Latest Weather Blog
Two youths escape from EBR Juvenile Detention Center
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two youths who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night.
A City-Parish official said both the U.S. Marshals Service and Baton Rouge Police Department are involved in the search. He deferred to BRPD for additional information, but noted that "the City-Parish is investigating how the escape occurred."
No information was immediately available on the identities of the escapees or on why they were being held in the detention center.
Earlier this month, two teens escaped from the same facility. They were recaptured after less than two days on the run.
The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported then: Sources (said) that the teens were able to escape after moving to a part of the facility where the doors were broken, allowing them to move a piece of machinery and climb through a hole in the wall. They then hopped a fence and left the facility.
In the earlier case, both teens were charged with violent crimes.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Locals fan out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
-
Veterinarians expect influx of dogs with digestive problems - See what holiday...
-
Baton Rouge native Richard Lipsey recounts witnessing JFK's autopsy on the 60th...
-
$$$ Best Bets: Thanksgiving dinner with a side of extra cash! $$$
-
Community leaders compete in St. Vincent de Paul's annual turkey carving contest