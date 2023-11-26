Two youths escape from EBR Juvenile Detention Center

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for two youths who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center Saturday night.

A City-Parish official said both the U.S. Marshals Service and Baton Rouge Police Department are involved in the search. He deferred to BRPD for additional information, but noted that "the City-Parish is investigating how the escape occurred."

No information was immediately available on the identities of the escapees or on why they were being held in the detention center.

Earlier this month, two teens escaped from the same facility. They were recaptured after less than two days on the run.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit reported then: Sources (said) that the teens were able to escape after moving to a part of the facility where the doors were broken, allowing them to move a piece of machinery and climb through a hole in the wall. They then hopped a fence and left the facility.

In the earlier case, both teens were charged with violent crimes.

