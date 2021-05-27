Two-year-old killed in Wednesday night hit and run

GREENSBURG- According to Louisiana State Police, a toddler was killed in a Wednesday night hit and run incident in St. Helena Parish.

Police say it was just before 10 p.m. when they were dispatched to a crash with multiple injuries on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 43.

The incident claimed the life of two-year-old Jhavia Porter and injured three others, police say.



An initial investigation revealed that the toddler was one of three children in a 1997 Saturn.

Apparently, the adult driver of the Saturn was involved in an earlier wreck on Wednesday night and decided to pull over.

As the driver and the three children got out of the the Saturn and walked onto the roadway, police say a dark-colored van headed eastbound on LA 1045 hit all four of them.

After hitting the victims, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling eastbound on LA 1045.

Police say the crash remains under investigation, and they're urging anyone with information to contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.