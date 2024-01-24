Two women shot while driving along Plank Road Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - Two women were shot Tuesday night while driving along Plank Road.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Plank Road, near Greenwell Street.

Officers said two women were driving along Plank when an unknown person fired shots into their car from a vehicle. Both of the women were hit multiple times and are in critical condition.

Officers said both motive and suspect are unknown at this time.