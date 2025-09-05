Latest Weather Blog
Two weeks after Smitty's explosion, Roseland still not easily accessible from all directions
ROSELAND — Two weeks after explosions and an ongoing fire at Smitty's Supply in Roseland, two major highways are still closed.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Friday that response teams were working at the site of the Aug. 22 explosion. Motorists on U.S. 51 and La. 10 are being directed around the scene.
On U.S. 51, the blockage runs from North Avenue in Roseland to La. 1048, which connects the area to Interstate 55. Traffic is being diverted to I-55, west of the explosion site.
On La. 10, the road is blocked from U.S. 51 to East Russell Town Road, including the Tangipahoa River Bridge. La. 10 traffic is being diverted to La. 440, north of the site.
A explosion and fire ignited an untold volume of flammable material at Smitty's, which makes a number of fluids for vehicles. Nearby residents were chased from their homes for several days.
