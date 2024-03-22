67°
Two WBRZ employees honored by Louisiana Association of Broadcasters at annual awards banquet
Two WBRZ employees were honored by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters at their annual awards banquet.
Kevin Davidson was named "Producer of the Year" for large markets; Joey Verrett was named "Engineer of the Year" for large markets.
Davidson is WBRZ's senior producer and started at the station in 2003. He first began producing in 1988, after attending Louisiana State University.
Verrett is WBRZ's Director of Operations, starting at the station in 2021. Verrett has previously worked as an Engineering Assistant and IT Manager since 2001.
Congratulations to Kevin and Joey for this big honor!
