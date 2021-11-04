Two wanted for liquor theft at grocery store

ASCENSION PARISH- Deputies are looking for two people who stole alcohol from a store earlier this month.

On May 18 the suspects entered Rouses Market on Airline Highway and placed two bottles of liquor in a purse and fled the scene. The woman was seen wearing an LSU jacket and hat. The man was seen wearing a gray sleeveless shirt.

Anyone who may have information on the case can contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.