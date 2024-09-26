72°
Two Walker High students arrested for menacing after alleged conversation about 'shooting up' school
WAKLER - Two Walker High School students were arrested for menacing after they allegedly had a conversation about "shooting up" the school Thursday afternoon, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
LPSO says they learned that a 14-year-old female and a 16-year-old male had conversations about harming people on the campus. Both also said they had no intention of carrying out those acts and no weapons were located on the juveniles or school grounds.
Both were charged with menacing and LPSO reminded parents that there is a zero tolerance policy in place regarding threats.
