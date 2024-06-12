88°
Two vehicles overturn by railroad track on Morganza Spillway; no major injuries
MORGANZA - Two cars flipped multiple times in a two-vehicle accident on Morganza Spillway Tuesday, according to the the Morganza Fire Department.
Photos showed the two vehicles severely damaged by railroad tracks.
Both drivers sustained moderate injuries from the crash.
