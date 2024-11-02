80°
Two vehicle crash in Geismar results in overturned car, moderate injuries
GEISMAR— Three people were hurt in a Thursday evening crash that left one vehicle overturned on La. Hwy. 74 east of Interstate 10, Geismar fire officials said.
The Halloween night crash happened on Hwy. 74 near L. Landry Road about 5:40 p.m. Two passengers in the overturned vehicle had moderate injuries, as did a passenger in the other vehicle. The injured were taken to local hospitals.
Geismar Fire Chief Nat Stephens warned people via social media to always wear their seatbelts.
