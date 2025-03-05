Two tornadoes confirmed in the Capital Area from Mardi Gras storms

A National Weather Service (NWS) survey team determined that two tornadoes touched down in the Capital Area from storms on the afternoon of Mardi Gras.

The first tornado struck Ascension Parish just east of Darrow, causing damage to four well-built homes. According to the survey, "...front porch pillars were moved or ripped away, fences [were] damaged and one garage door [was] blown in." This twister was rated at EF-1 strength with peak winds around 90 mph. The damage path was 0.37 miles long with a maximum width of 50 yards. The tornado was on the ground for about one minute.

In St. James Parish, Gramercy was hit an EF-0 tornado. The tornado is estimated to have peak winds around 75 mph based on the damage left behind. A few homes along Millet Drive had minor roof damage, with most homes in the neighborhood sustaining fence damage. In all, the tornado tracked for 0.24 miles with a maximum path width of 25 yards.

