Two taken to hospital after school bus crash in Zachary

Monday, September 25 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - At least two people were hurt after a school bus crash in Zachary Monday afternoon. 

Zachary Police reported that two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which happened near the corner of Rollins Road and Old Scenic Highway. Photos from the scene showed the bus blocking Old Scenic.

The bus was carrying students from Zachary Early Learning Center and Northwestern Elementary. 

Sources said two people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It's unclear whether any students were hurt. 

