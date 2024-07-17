Two suspects arrested following burglaries at fast food restaurants across Louisiana and Mississippi

AMITE— The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two men suspected of robbing dozens of fast food restaurants across Louisiana and Mississippi.

Deputies say Sanchez Harold, 36, and Charles Ray Philips Jr., 34, were arrested this week following their most recent burglary at a fast food restaurant along University Avenue in Hammond on April 28.

Once detectives began investigating the case, they learned multiple similar crimes across Hammond, Amite and Franklinton had all occurred on the same night. They learned the crime spree extended into Ponchatoula as well as Livingston and St. Tammany Parishes. Similar crimes were also being investigated in Columbia and McComb, Miss.

12 agencies across Louisiana and Mississippi including Denham Springs Police, Franklinton Police and the Town of Livingston Police were involved in the investigation.

Both Harold and Phillips are being held in the Tangipahoa Parish Jail. They both face a simple burglary charge in Tangipahoa Parish, but are expected to receive more charges across multiple jurisdictions.