Two stuck boats rescued from False River; Pointe Coupee Sheriff warns of shallow waters

NEW ROADS — Pointe Coupee officials rescued two stuck boats Tuesday on False River.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boaters were riding in shallow water where the north end of the river’s levels are extremely low due to the drawdown process back in September.

Thibodeaux said that the gate controlling the outflow of water closed last month and that they haven’t received enough rainfall to raise water levels.

“Two weeks ago you can look out here and just about halfway of this river was land you can see it. And today it's six inches of water and nobody can see it,” Thibodeaux said.

He said that the parish has seen five rescue operations since last month. Thibodeaux added that it takes hours to rescue boaters because they don’t always have the right equipment on hand.

“We don't have an airboat in Pointe Coupee. Our friends from Cajun Airborne are bringing us an airboat, but the airboat is in Belle River," Thibodeaux said. "So it's going to take quite a bit of time for them to go down there, bring the airboat to Pointe Coupee. So it's going to take hours for a rescue effort.”

There will be two major fishing tournaments on Saturday, Thibodeaux said. He said he is expecting many boaters to come out throughout the week to locate fish for the tournament.

Thibodeaux asked that people from out of town and residents of the parish need to pay close attention to the riverbanks.