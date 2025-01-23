Two stretches of road in Central closed due to icy conditions

CENTRAL — Two stretches of road in Central were closed Thursday due to the roads icing over.

Central Thruway between Frenchtown Road and Choctaw Drive, and La. 64 between Joor and Blackwater roads were closed until further notice.

"This section of roadway has become to dangerous for motorists to navigate," Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

Barricades were set up on the roadway and violation of the barricades will result in ticketing.