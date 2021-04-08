Two state troopers will remain on payroll despite excessive force arrests

Dakota DeMoss, George Harper

BATON ROUGE - The board that oversees happenings at Louisiana State Police will allow two troopers facing criminal charges to continue collecting pay until their paid time off runs out, despite a request to place them on unpaid leave from the agency's leaders.

During a meeting in Baton Rouge Thursday, an attorney representing Louisiana State Police asked the LSP Commission to suspend troopers Dakota DeMoss and George Harper without pay when their paid leave expires April 12. Both have been on leave since their arrests in February related to a 2020 use of force complaint involving both troopers.

A legal representative for DeMoss and Harper asked that the commission instead allow the troopers to use their accumulated leave. The commission granted that request unanimously, allowing the troopers to continue getting paid until they burn through all of their paid leave.

DeMosss and Harper are facing charges related to a May 2020 pursuit in Franklin Parish, after which the driver got out of his vehicle and laid on the ground. State Police said the troopers then turned off their body cameras and used excessive force when taking the suspect into custody.

Two other troopers, Randall Dickerson and Jacob Brown, were arrested around the same time as Harper and DeMoss over similar allegations. Brown was involved in multiple of force complaints, including the arrest that landed Harper and DeMoss in jail.