Latest Weather Blog
Two state troopers will remain on payroll despite excessive force arrests
BATON ROUGE - The board that oversees happenings at Louisiana State Police will allow two troopers facing criminal charges to continue collecting pay until their paid time off runs out, despite a request to place them on unpaid leave from the agency's leaders.
See Nakamoto's report on News 2 at 6:00
During a meeting in Baton Rouge Thursday, an attorney representing Louisiana State Police asked the LSP Commission to suspend troopers Dakota DeMoss and George Harper without pay when their paid leave expires April 12. Both have been on leave since their arrests in February related to a 2020 use of force complaint involving both troopers.
A legal representative for DeMoss and Harper asked that the commission instead allow the troopers to use their accumulated leave. The commission granted that request unanimously, allowing the troopers to continue getting paid until they burn through all of their paid leave.
DeMosss and Harper are facing charges related to a May 2020 pursuit in Franklin Parish, after which the driver got out of his vehicle and laid on the ground. State Police said the troopers then turned off their body cameras and used excessive force when taking the suspect into custody.
Two other troopers, Randall Dickerson and Jacob Brown, were arrested around the same time as Harper and DeMoss over similar allegations. Brown was involved in multiple of force complaints, including the arrest that landed Harper and DeMoss in jail.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU at center of Title IX probe, expected lawsuit from current employee
-
Toddler killed in accidental shooting, Baker authorities say
-
Thursday 6 am Weather Update
-
Louisiana, other southern states impacted by overnight storms
-
Hospitals filling up with more patients that delayed care due to COVID
Sports Video
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees
-
Southern football on the road to play Texas Southern
-
Javonte Smart's impact on the Baton Rouge community