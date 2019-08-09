Two S.C. women accused of swapping price tags at Walmart

Image: East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say two South Carolina women were arrested Sunday for trying to steal LSU sweatshirts and pajamas from a local Walmart.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at the Walmart on North Mall Drive Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said a Walmart employee alerted deputies of a theft in progress. The employee told deputies that two woman were inside the store changing price tags on clothes before checking out.

According to deputies, the two women took price tags from shirts worth $3 to $4 and used them at the self-checkout instead of scanning the correct price tags for two LSU sweatshirts and a pair of LSU pajamas.

The employee told deputies that the difference between what the women paid, and the actual value of stolen items was $43.90.

EBRSO deputies made contact with 31-year-old Jessica Morton and 19-year-old Angel Hearns at the Walmart asset protection office and placed them under arrest.

The asset protection officer told investigators that Morton was previously stopped for a theft at a Walmart store in Akin, South Carolina in Oct. 2012.

The women told deputies that they live in South Carolina and were just visiting Baton Rouge. Deputies charged both women with theft of goods.