Two right lanes on I-10 East at I-10/I-12 split closed due to accident; two transported
BATON ROUGE - Two people were transported after an accident on I-10 East at the I-10/I-12 split, according to emergency officials.
The two right lanes are blocked and congestion has reached LA 1, or Port Allen.
The two people transported are in stable condition.
