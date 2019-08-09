Two plead not guilty in vicious home invasion that left Zachary woman dead

ZACHARY - Two men accused of breaking into a couple's home after apparently scoping it out while working as hired help pleaded not guilty to killing the woman who lived there.

Brothers Adrian and Courtland Curtis entered not guilty pleas Friday in the March killing of 73-year-old Frances Jane Schultz. A third suspect, Donevan Brown, had his hearing pushed back after his family hired a lawyer.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said DNA evidence and a note with one of the suspects' names tied the three to the home on Briar Road where Schultz was killed March 21.

Investigators say the three men forced their way inside while Schultz's husband was at a funeral, bound her with duct tape, dragged her back into the house and shot her in the head multiple times. Several items were seemingly stolen from the house, including a ring and two firearms.

Adrian Curtis had worked on the couple's property prior to the attack, and a notepad inside the home with his nickname and phone number was one of the first pieces of evidence that led deputies to question him.

All three men are facing charges of first-degree murder and aggravated burglary. Both Curtis brothers are expected back in court Sept. 11.