Two Pierre Part men arrested on alcohol charges while boating on Atchafalaya Basin
MORGAN CITY — Two Pierre Part men were arrested while drunkenly boating on the Atchafalaya Basin.
Koby Theriot and Brye Burnett, both 18, were both arrested for possession of alcohol by minors on March 13 in St. Martin Parish. Theriot was also arrested for a DWI on the water and improper running of light.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents were patrolling the Basin on March 13 and saw a boat traveling without required navigational lights. When agents stopped the vessel, they identified Theriot as the operator and observed both Theriot and Burnett actively consuming alcohol. Theriot was impaired and was booked into the St. Martin Parish Jail.
The next day, agents were patrolling Zenor Road in St. Mary's Parish and arrested Alan Pearson, 78, for DWI on the road, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating any moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. A first-offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. Possession of under 14 grams of marijuana carries up to a $100 fine, while possession of drug paraphernalia carries up to a $300 fine and 15 days in jail. Possession of alcohol by a minor brings up to a $100 fine and six months in jail. Improper running lights carry up to a $50 fine.
