70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people taken to hospital after shooting on Bay Street

3 hours 13 minutes 15 seconds ago Sunday, December 03 2023 Dec 3, 2023 December 03, 2023 9:18 AM December 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following an altercation in which they shot each other on Bay Street Sunday morning, according to police.

The altercation took place at 1542 Bay St., which is right off North 16th Street, and both men were transported to the local hospital for their injuries.

Trending News

Police say there is an ongoing investigation into this altercation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days