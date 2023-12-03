70°
Two people taken to hospital after shooting on Bay Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to the hospital following an altercation in which they shot each other on Bay Street Sunday morning, according to police.
The altercation took place at 1542 Bay St., which is right off North 16th Street, and both men were transported to the local hospital for their injuries.
Police say there is an ongoing investigation into this altercation.
