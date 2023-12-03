60°
Two people shot on South 16th Street
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in a shooting along South 16th Street Saturday afternoon.
Officials said the shooting happened at 1:45 p.m. near the corner of South 16th Street and South Boulevard.
The two victims were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
No motive or suspect is known at this time.
