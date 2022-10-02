Two people shot just outside St. Tammany Parish Fair Saturday night, police say

Photo: WWL-TV

COVINGTON - Two people were shot Saturday night just outside the St. Tammany Parish Fair.

The Covington Police Department said they responded to reported gunfire at the intersection of West 33rd Avenue and North Filmore Street, just two blocks from the parish fair, around 8 p.m. Witnesses told WWL-TV they heard dozens of gunshots in the area.

Officers found two people had been shot, and they were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to WWL-TV, the fair was briefly put on lockdown while police investigated and got the situation under control.

Since the shooting wasn't on fair grounds, the event remained open until midnight.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Covington police at (985) 892-8500.