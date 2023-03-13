53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Two people shot during drive by in Greenwell Springs

Monday, March 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

GREENWELL SPRINGS - Two men were shot Monday afternoon while standing outside a Greenwell Springs home. 

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the two men were standing outside a home on Pride-Baywood Road around 7 p.m. 

Deputies said both men had non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition. 

