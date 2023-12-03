Two people killed in separate Tangipahoa Parish crashes; one death involved Go Kart

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - Louisiana State Police announced two deaths that came in two separate crashes that took place Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The first death, which took place in Tickfaw, happened Saturday night after Paul Dykes, 60, of Tickfaw, was struck by a 2013 Toyota Tacoma while driving his Go Kart without lights down LA Hwy 1065. Dykes sustained severe injuries due to the crash and died at a local hospital.

The second death, which took place in Amite, happened early Sunday morning after Datrevian Hamler, 25, of Greensburg, lost control of his 2011 Toyota Camry while driving northbound on LA Hwy 1045. Hamler impacted a culvert and was pronounced dead on the scene.