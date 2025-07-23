89°
Two people killed in early morning crash along Highland Road near Gardere Lane
BATON ROUGE — Two people were killed in a car crash along Highland Road early Wednesday morning.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said they responded to the single-vehicle crash near Gardere Lane around 12:20 a.m.
The two people killed in the crash were positively identified, but the Coroner's Office said it will not release their names until next of kin is notified.
