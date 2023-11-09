81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two people injured in shooting on Scenic Highway late Wednesday night

5 hours 52 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, November 09 2023 Nov 9, 2023 November 09, 2023 5:24 AM November 09, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Two people were taken to a hospital after they were injured in a shooting on Scenic Highway late Wednesday night. 

Officials said the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday and that the two victims were picked up on Scenic Highway near Chippewa Street. The extent of their injuries was unclear. 

Trending News

WBRZ has reached out to the Baton Rouge Police Department for more information. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days