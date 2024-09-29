80°
Two people displaced in an apartment fire, officials looking for the cause

2 hours 39 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, September 29 2024 Sep 29, 2024 September 29, 2024 4:57 PM September 29, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

BATON ROUGE — Two people were displaced after a fire at Magnolia Springs Apartments on Sunday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said firefighters arrived at the scene around 2:55 p.m. to find smoke coming from a second-floor apartment. Crews located the fire in the bedroom and were able to contain it, but the apartment sustained smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the two people who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

