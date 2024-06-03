78°
Two people arrested for throwing puppies in dumpster; dogs rescued by neighbor

Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

OPELOUSAS - Deputies in St. Landry Parish arrested a woman accused of throwing two puppies in a dumpster and a man who was with her when she discarded the animals. 

The sheriff's office shared a video of the pair, identified as Jasmine Mounton and Kendall Tyler, walking past a dumpster behind Sebastian Westend Seafood. The video shows Mounton carrying a puppy, opening a dumpster and tossing the dog in before grabbing another puppy and throwing it in as well. The woman left the dumpster lid open as she walked away. 

Deputies said a neighbor spotted the dogs and rescued them. 

Mounton and Tyler were arrested for animal cruelty and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. 

