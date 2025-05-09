Two more teens arrested, another wanted for alleged involvement in deadly Amite shooting

67°
By: Sarah Lawrence, Domenic Purdy

AMITE - Police are still searching for a murder suspect after arresting three teenagers as alleged principals to a shooting that left another teenager dead. 

Amite Police said that 17-year-old Pharrell Town is wanted for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after 18-year-old Jarvis Brister Jr. was shot dead and an unidentified 17-year-old injured on Monday at Martin Luther King Boulevard and South Fifth Street. Officers say that Town also goes by Trent Green and Trent Town and his last known addresses are in Hammond and Amite.

Before naming Town as the prime murder suspect, 18-year-old Paris Brumfield and 19-year-old Gwendolyn Alexander were arrested on one count each of principal to attempted first-degree murder and principal to first-degree murder.

On Wednesday, 18-year-old Nastajaa Williams was also arrested on the same counts.

