Two more suspects arrested in connection with January beating, armed robbery of 87-year-old man
HOLDEN - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that left an 87-year-old man severely beaten Jan. 17.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Lloyd Hutchinson was ambushed on his property, robbed at gunpoint and left tied up by the attackers.
Monday, 43-year-old Samuel Peavy and 35-year-old Pauline McCarthy were arrested on charges of principal to armed robbery. Both suspects are from Denham Springs and are facing additional drug charges.
