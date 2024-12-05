Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal

BATON ROUGE - Two LSU football players, including a former top-100 recruit, entered the transfer portal Thursday.

Shelton Sampson Jr., a top 100 recruit at wide receiver out of Catholic High, entered the portal after signing with the Tigers in 2022. He did not register a catch during his time at LSU.

Kylin Jackson, a former four-star safety out of Zachary, also entered the portal. He had four total tackles in 2024.