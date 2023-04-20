83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Two more arrested in Darrow shooting that left high schooler dead

1 day 3 hours 57 minutes ago Wednesday, April 19 2023 Apr 19, 2023 April 19, 2023 9:51 AM April 19, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Aaron Landry

DARROW - Deputies arrested two more people allegedly involved in the shooting death of a high schooler from March. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said two more teenagers, 18-year-old Aaron Landry and an unnamed 17-year-old, were arrested Tuesday after the March 12 shooting that left 15-year-old Treylon Brown dead. 

Both teens were arrested for principal to first-degree murder, principal to attempted first-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, and principal to aggravated criminal damage to property. 

The APSO said Tuesday that more arrests were pending. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days