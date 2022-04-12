Two more arrested in Baton Rouge gang crackdown

Tijuan Thompson (left) and Eric Walker (right)

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested two more suspected members of the "Banks Town Mafia," a gang connected to multiple shootings, homicides and drug trafficking.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said deputies apprehended Tijuan Thompson, 34, and Eric Walker, 32, on Monday.

Last week, the sheriff's office said it arrested eight other members of the gang after a months-long investigation.

Narcotics agents with the sheriff's office obtained arrest warrants for Thompson and Walker after finding drugs and a weapon at an address on 75th Avenue last week. The following items were seized during the search.

-3 pounds of marijuana

-6.2 pints of promethazine

-24.5 grams of crack cocaine

-2 dosage units of Aderrall

-3 digital scales

-1 handgun

-Gun parts

-Ammo

Both Thompson and Walker were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on several counts including charges for "criminal street gang activity."