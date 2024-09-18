87°
Two men, woman arrested in drug raid yielding nearly three pounds of fentanyl

2 hours 8 seconds ago Wednesday, September 18 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Three people were arrested after a two-month-long drug investigation that yielded nearly three pounds of fentanyl, East Baton Rouge Parish deputies said Wednesday.

Charles Brown, 25, was arrested Tuesday alongside Jamari Chambers, 21, and Elizabeth Billiot, 25, on possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl charges. Brown was booked with distribution of fentanyl, as well as possession with the intent to distribute suboxone, a drug used to treat dependence on opioid drugs such as heroin or morphine.

An investigation into Brown began in July when Drug Enforcement Administration agents in Atlanta contacted narcotics deputies. The agents said they observed a drug deal involving Brown, a known Baton Rouge drug dealer. Deputies said they had received previous information saying that Brown was distributing large amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas.

Two months later on Tuesday, agents were conducting surveillance on Brown and observed him conduct a transaction with a woman. She was stopped and found to have one kilogram of fentanyl. Agents then searched four properties used by Brown and his associates in their drug dealing, deputies said. 

After raiding properties on Mapleton Drive, Riverview Drive, Airline Highway and Old Hammond Highway, deputies seized 2.75 pounds of fentanyl and 281 doses of Suboxone, along with drug dealing paraphernalia and $2,280 in cash. 

Brown, Chambers and Billiot were all arrested following the raid.

