Two men hurt in shooting near Scenic Highway grocery store

5 hours 33 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, November 27 2023 Nov 27, 2023 November 27, 2023 5:38 PM November 27, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Two men were hurt in a shooting near the S & Y Grocery store along Scenic Highway on Monday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers were dispatched to the store near the intersection of Scenic Highway and Blount Road around 5 p.m. 

Officers said one of the men was shot in the back and another in the arm. They were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. 

No information about motive or suspects has been released. 

