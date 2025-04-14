Two LSU students competing in 'American Idol' top 24 on WBRZ

Photo (L to R): Baylee Littrell and John Foster

BATON ROUGE — Two young musicians with connections to the capital region are finalists on the 23rd season of "American Idol."

West Baton Rouge Parish native John Foster, 18, and LSU Online student Baylee Littrell, 22, both made their way to the top 24 contestants on the singing competition show.

Foster graduated from Brusly High School as valedictorian and attends LSU, singing primarily country music on the show.

Littrell is the son of Backstreet Boys member Brian Littrell and nephew of fellow member Kevin Richardson.

Littrell competed Sunday night and Foster will compete for his chance to proceed to the top 20 on Monday. "American Idol" airs Monday at 7 p.m. on WBRZ. Information on how to vote for the two local competitors can be found here.