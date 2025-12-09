Two LSU defensive backs named first-team All-SEC, five total Tigers honored

BATON ROUGE — Two LSU defensive backs were named first-team All-SEC by league coaches on Tuesday, with other Tigers receiving second and third-team honors.

Cornerback and Jim Thorpe Award finalist Mansoor Delane and safety A.J. Haulcy were recognized on the all-conference first team.

The two were crucial parts of the Tigers' staunch defense in 2025. In 11 games, Delane led the SEC in passes defended with 13 and passes broken up with 11. He did not give up a touchdown all year and allowed opposing receivers just 13 catches for six first downs.

Haulcy led the SEC in total tackles with 88, plus three interceptions and four pass breakups.

Sophomore tight end Trey'Dez Green was named second-team All-SEC. Standing at 6 feet and 7 inches tall, Green hauled in 29 catches for 353 yards and five touchdowns.

LSU's third-teamers were linebacker Harold Perkins, kicker Damian Ramos and punter Grant Chadwick.

Perkins had a team-high four sacks in 2025, as well as three interceptions and 56 total tackles.

Ramos cemented himself as LSU's leading scorer and field goal kicker as he hit 24 of 28 field goals, the most in the SEC. Chadwick finished second in the conference with a 45.88 punting average, including 18 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.